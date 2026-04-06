Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to integrate their digital systems, enabling guests to issue boarding passes for both air and rail journeys in a single transaction.

The agreement was signed during the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2026 in Madinah.

The agreement was signed by Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of Marketing at Saudia, and Ibrahim AlNoaman, Commercial Director of the Haramain High-Speed Railway (HHR) and Masar Makkah Master Plan (MMMP).

Through this collaboration, both parties will deliver advanced digital services designed to simplify travel procedures and strengthen connectivity between air and rail journeys, enhancing the overall guest experience while reducing time and effort.

This step builds on previous collaborations between Saudia and Saudi Arabia Railways aimed at developing an integrated ecosystem of joint initiatives, including offering special fares for train travel to Makkah and Madinah.

Akhonbay said: “This agreement reflects Saudia’s commitment to advancing a more seamless and integrated travel experience through digital innovation. Our digital infrastructure is designed to support the continuous introduction of new services with high efficiency and reliability.”

Saudia continues to enhance the guest experience across every stage of the journey through advanced digital services powered by artificial intelligence, enabling personalised travel experiences, alongside continuous improvements to both ground and inflight services.

These include advanced entertainment systems and high-speed inflight connectivity, ensuring a seamless and enriching journey.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is among the ten fastest trains in the world, with an operational speed of up to 300 km/h.

It connects Makkah and Madinah through five main stations, including King Abdulaziz International Airport station, one of the largest airport-connected railway stations globally. This integration strengthens the transport ecosystem and enables smooth and efficient movement between different modes of travel. -TradeArabia News Service

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