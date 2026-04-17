Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a 13km road connections project across 18 residential areas, adding paved access roads, traffic enhancements, roadside parking, pavements, and street lighting.

RTA positioned the works as part of its road capacity programme linked to Dubai’s urban expansion and population growth, with the authority citing traffic safety and network efficiency as operating targets.

It delivered connections designed to open vehicle access to neighbourhood streets that previously relied on unpaved sections, lifting local circulation and raising road surface consistency for daily commuter flows.

Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said the project “improved traffic flow and reduced journey times by up to 40 per cent” in the serviced locations.

Dubai districts covered by the construction programme included Al Khawaneej 1, Al Barsha South 1, Nad Shamma, Jumeirah 1, Za’abeel 1, Al Rashidiya, Muhaisnah 1, Al Quoz 1, Al Satwa, Al Twar 1, Mirdif, Umm Suqeim 1, Al Mizhar 1 and Al Mizhar 2, among other residential areas listed by RTA, said the statement.

RTA linked the completed works to a wider pipeline of rapid traffic solutions focused on lifting vehicular capacity and smoothing movement across Dubai’s road grid.

Roadside parking supply formed part of the delivery package, supporting local kerbside management in built-up districts where residential demand competes with through traffic. Pavement installation and street lighting upgrades also widened the operational scope beyond carriageway paving, aligning the corridors with standard urban road specifications.

RTA continues to route capital allocation into district-level connectivity schemes that shorten internal trips, reduce turning conflicts on feeder roads, and stabilise peak-period circulation inside housing clusters. Programme execution followed a phased rollout plan across the 18 areas, according to Al Shehhi.

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