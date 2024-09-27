Riyadh: The Roads General Authority (RGA) clarified the types of fonts approved for guidance signs in the Saudi Highway Code, indicating that the Naskh font is used for all guidance signs except in the Madinah Region, where the Madinah font is approved, while English text is written in the Transport font.



The RGA launched the Saudi Highway Code to unify policies and regulations in the road sector for various government and private entities.

The Saudi Highway Code is currently in a guideline phase until the end of 2024, after which it will be mandatory for government entities starting in 2025 for new projects and will be required for private entities starting June 1, 2025.