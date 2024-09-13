To help customers gear up for the new academic year, Infinity Rent A Car, a leading rent and leasing mobility provider in Qatar, has strengthened its product line up with its recent purchase of Kia cars from Al-Attiya Motors and Trading Co. (AMTC), the official dealers for the brand in the local market.

From the stylish and efficient new Sonet, to the in-demand high-tech Seltos to the practical and versatile Carens for SUV’s to the economical Pegas and stylish new K3 for sedans, customers can choose from a variety of models, according to their needs.

Equally important, Infinity Rent A Car offers its customers not only competitive rates but exceptional service as well, from maintaining its fleet to be drive-ready and family-friendly immediately to responding to immediate concerns on the road, whatever they may be.

“We are pleased to have Infinity Rent A Car choose Kia to fortify its fleet for the upcoming school year. We are confident that there is a Kia available for different sets of customers, no matter what their needs will be. With four decades of experience as the brand’s dealer in the local market, our team will be ready to support Infinity in surpassing their customers’ expectations,” remarked an AMTC official.



The refreshed Sonet is a welcome redesign of the popular entry SUV with its revamped exterior, capturing attention along with a redesigned radiator grille, sleek 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and striking LED headlights alongside ‘Star-Map’ tailgate lamps. The updated rear spoiler adds a sporty flair, ensuring the Sonet’s dynamic presence on the road. Inside the cabin, the new Sonet impresses with numerous enhancements aimed at improving the driving experience. Key additions include a 10.25-inch cluster screen, new USB-C charging ports, and a practical 60:40 split-folding rear seat, providing both comfort and versatility for passengers and cargo. Safety remains a top priority for Kia, and the new Sonet restyled is equipped with advanced features such as Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Driver Attention Warning, and Lane Following Assist (LFA). These cutting-edge technologies enhance driver support and overall vehicle safety, offering greater peace of mind.



The Seltos is designed to impress with its futuristic and sporty appearance. Its front and rear end headlights feature the signature ‘Star-Map’ design that add a hypermodern look to the car when lit, as well as a front fog lamp. The model also boasts a high-tech integrated controller where air conditioning and infotainment features are easily navigated. For both convenience and safety purposes, the Seltos can be connected to the latest smartphones without cables with the Wireless Smartphone Charger and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. In addition, the Seltos is equipped with an electric parking brake, which aids by stopping the car to a stationary position, assisting with emergency braking, as well as assisting with seamless parking.



The K3 Kia has tapped into the demands of buyers within the compact sedan segment and fleet companies seeking all-rounded functional vehicles that deliver on tech, and design and safety. The car’s interiors ensure advanced connectivity and utmost passenger comfort with its central resolution touchscreen, two-zone touch climate control, rear air vents, among other features. Its exteriors play on a bold and futuristic appearance that maintains a high-tech character for adopting bold lines and shapes, while maintaining the traditional tiger nose grille. The K3 is also equipped with safety features, providing front and rear end protection, demonstrating Kia’s commitment to safety across all its vehicles by increasing driver awareness.



Infinity Rent A Car is a leading mobility provider to both individual and corporate customers with a dedicated team aimed at providing focused support, wide range of cars to select from and excellent value to choose from. With the end user in mind, Infinity provides not only variety and reliability in car selection but offer them to customers in either brand-new or well-preserved conditions. The cars are also chosen to have added features such as connectivity to enhance the lease experience. To know more, interested parties can visit the Infinity Rent A Car website or visit their office or contact +974 7777 9256.

Options are available for daily, weekly and monthly rentals as well as long-term.

