Doha - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, Qatar’s Mercedes dealership, has announced the recall of the 2024 Mercedes CLE model due to a missing label indicating the automatic front passenger airbag shutoff on the side wall of the dashboard.

The ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The ministry said it wouild coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through the following channels: Call Center: 16001; Email: [email protected];social media channels: @mociqatar; or mobile application: MOCIQatar.

