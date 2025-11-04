Doha, Qatar: In a move that reflects the continuous growth of the Chinese automotive sector in the country, Al Waha for cars, the exclusive distributor of the 212 brand, announced the opening of the first dedicated showroom for 212 vehicles. The official inauguration ceremony took place on Thursday, attended by prominent figures, media representatives, and car enthusiasts.

The new showroom is strategically located on a main street in the heart of the city, making it a prime destination for car lovers seeking quality and technology at competitive prices. The facility features a diverse selection of 212 models that combine modern design with powerful performance, emphasizing safety and comfort standards.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Al Waha for cars, stated during the opening ceremony: “We are proud to launch the first showroom for 212 Chinese vehicles, which marks a valuable addition to the local automotive market. We believe this brand will meet the aspirations of a wide segment of customers looking for stylish, reliable, and affordable cars.”

He added: “Our choice of the 212 brand came after a thorough study of the market and consumer needs. We’ve observed a growing interest in Chinese cars, which have proven their quality and technological advancement in recent years.”

212 is considered one of the rising brands in the automotive sector, known for its bold designs, fuel-efficient engines, and advanced safety systems. The showroom features a range of models, including internal combustion engine SUVs.

Lu yun ran, Executive Director of 212, commented: “We are extremely excited about this partnership with Al Waha Motors, whose deep expertise in the automotive sector we trust. The opening of this showroom marks the beginning of a new phase for the 212 brand in the region, and we look forward to delivering an exceptional driving experience to our customers.”

The new showroom offers premium services, supported by a highly trained team that provides personalized consultations to help customers choose the model that best suits their needs.

The launch of the 212 showroom aligns with Al Waha Motors’ strategy to expand its portfolio of global automotive brands and strengthen its presence in the local market by offering diverse options that cater to various tastes and budgets.

The ceremony concluded with a guided tour of the showroom, where attendees had the opportunity to test-drive new models and explore the latest technologies offered by 212 vehicles, all within a festive atmosphere that included entertainment and traditional Arabian hospitality.

With this launch, Al Waha Motors reaffirms its commitment to delivering excellence to its customers and enhancing its position as one of the leading players in the automotive sector—at a time when the local market is witnessing rapid growth in demand for smart and economical vehicles

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

