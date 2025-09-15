Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has issued a new circular announcing a ban on the export of new cars that have not been registered for at least one year.

This regulation is in line with the Circular No. 03 for the year 2025 of MoCI, which requires car dealerships in the country not to export new cars that have not been registered for atleast one year. It also stated that dealers are expected to fully comply with the provision to avoid violations and legal action.

It added that this regulation is to ensure the stable availability of new cars in the local market. The new circular also limits illegal commercial practices, prevents price hike due to shortages and limit export attempts that negatively affect the market stability.

The concerned parties directly involved in this new announcement are car dealers and other entities involved in exporting of car.

However, the circular exempts authorised car dealers and personal-use vehicles designated for individuals.

The Ministry stated that the circular is according to Law No. 8 of 2008 on consumer protection and its executive regulations, particularly the following articles: Article (1): "Supplier" refers to any person who provides, manufactures, sells, distributes, exports or imports a good or service for the purpose of dealing with consumers. Article (10) It is prohibited for the supplier to conceal goods ot refrain from selling them with the intent of controlling prices or imposing unfair sales condition. Article (14): "It is prohibited for the supplier to provide misleading information, particularly regarding the country of export or origin."

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry urges all concerned parties to fully cooperate and comply with the issued instructions to help create a stable and secure commercial environment and enhance competition in the local market.

