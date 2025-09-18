Doha - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, Qatar’s Mercedes dealership, has announced the recall of Mercedes C-Class, GLC, and EQE models from 2022, 2024, and 2025, as the bolting of the steering coupling might not meet specifications, causing a loss of steerability of the vehicle due to the loosening of the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and steering rack over time.

The ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through the following channels:Call Center: 16001; Email: [email protected];social media channels: @mociqatar; or mobile application: MOCIQ Qatar.

