Law No (8) of 2008 on consumer protection and its amendments determines suppliers’ obligations and mechanisms of enforcement to be aligned with its executive provisions and regulations, the statement stressed.

It added that Article No (10) of this law states that suppliers are not allowed to either conceal any product or deny its sale with the aim of controlling market prices or impose purchasing certain quantities and other products with them or charge a price higher than the advertised one.

Article (14) of the executive regulations issued by ministerial decision No. (68) of 2012 on consumer protection stipulated that suppliers are prohibited from creating unreal or misleading impressions for consumers, especially when it comes to one or more elements, including the country of export, the statement added.

Accordingly, the ministry stressed that all motor vehicle dealers subject to the provisions of this circular must comply, so as to avoid the recording of violations against them and the initiation of necessary legal actions.

MoCI clarified that the circular shall be effective from the date of its issuance, stressing that it will resolutely act against any potential failure or negligence in implementing the provisions of Law No (8) of 2008 on consumer protection and its executive regulation.

The ministry further confirmed that it will step up its inspection campaigns to make sure that those concerned dealers strictly adhere to their obligations put out in this circular, emphasizing that it will detect any infractions accordingly. It called on all consumers to report any potential transgressions or violations in this regard.

