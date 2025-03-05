Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alfardan Automotive, distinguished by its rich legacy in representing the most prominent automotive brands, to enhance digital offerings and transform car-related services in Qatar.

The agreement marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing the digital experience of car owners and drivers in Qatar, as it brings together QIC’s digital leadership and Alfardan Automotive’s unmatched expertise in the automotive industry and excellence in customer service, redefining convenience, and efficiency in accessing car services in Qatar.

As part of this collaboration, motorists in Qatar will have the convenience to access Alfardan Automotive’s services through the award-winning QIC App, and fulfill their car-related needs at their fingertips.

Commenting on the new partnership, Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “Our partnership with Alfardan Automotive paves the way to elevate the car-related digital landscape in Qatar. This is a major step within our journey towards building the region’s first insurance-powered digital ecosystem, catering to the needs of everyone seeking convenient, reliable, and high-quality digital services."

Dr. Ma’n Alhamawi, CEO of Alfardan Automotive, said: “At Alfardan Automotive, we believe that digital transformation is fundamental to the future of the automotive industry. This partnership with QIC represents one of our strategic steps to enhance customer experiences by seamlessly integrating advanced technology with our premium services. Through this MoU, we aim to develop new ways for customers to interact with our automotive services, improving efficiency, convenience and setting new benchmarks for innovative digital experiences in Qatar’s automotive sector.

