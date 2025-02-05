Doha - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in collaboration with Skyline Automotive, the authorised dealer of Genesis and Hyundai vehicles, has announced the recall of Genesis G70, Hyundai Elantra, and Hyundai Veloster models manufactured between 2017 and 2023 because some vehicles might experience warning lamp light up (DTC P0088) and high pressure fuel pump malfunction.

The MoCI, in collaboration with United Cars Almana, the authorised dealer of Jeep vehicles, has also recalled Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator 2023–2024 models due to a potential malfunction in the Instrument Panel Cluster (IPC).

The defect may cause the IPC to go blank, preventing the display of critical safety information such as the speedometer or warning lights, thereby increasing the risk of accidents.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s continuous efforts to ensure vehicle dealers comply with monitoring and repairing vehicle defects to protect consumer rights.

