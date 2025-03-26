Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with DOMASCO- Doha Marketing Services Company, Qatar’s Honda dealership, has announced the recall of Honda Civic, CRV, CIVIC TYPE- R, and Z-RV, 2022-2024 models, due to possibility of a decrease in the amount of grease in the mesh gear of the steering gearbox which may cause the steering operation to produce noise or become stuck.

The Ministry said it will follow up on the maintenance and repair works.

