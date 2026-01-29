Saudi Arabia - Leading Indian construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical has won a major contract from the Royal Commission of Riyadh City in Saudi Arabia for works pertaining to the extension of the Riyadh Metro.

The order - which is in the range of Rs50 to 100 billion ($544 million to $1.1 billion) - is a part of an ultra-mega project won by a consortium of Italian builder Webuild which has along with L&T key partners such as Saudi group Nesma & Partners Contracting, French rail giant Alstom and Spanish architectural services group IDOM.

The order pertains to the extension of the Red Line of Riyadh Metro Network, said a statement from L&T.

The scope of work includes design and turnkey construction of 8.4 km long metro line, comprising both elevated and underground sections and five stations, it added.

