Dammam: The King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has set a new record for container throughput on a single vessel, handling an impressive 20,645 TEUs on the COSCO SHIPPING AQUARIUS 036E.



This achievement underscores the port's pivotal role in supporting trade and the logistics sector, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), helping cement the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub.



It also highlights the success of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) in increasing the operational efficiency and maintaining the competitive edge of the King Abdulaziz Port.



According to Mawani, the King Abdulaziz Port witnesses continuous expansion of its infrastructure, to increase its capacity.



In 2024, it received 21 quay cranes (QC) and RTG cranes as part of the commercial attribution contracts signed by Mawani with Saudi Global Ports (SGP), with an investment value of SAR7 billion.



Additionally, a contract was signed between SGP and the leading Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer SANY to supply the port with 80 electric trucks. This represents the largest single contract signed globally by SANY for the manufacture and supply of electric trucks.



Mawani also reported that King Abdulaziz Port set a new container throughput record of 292,612 TEUs in May 2024.



The port serves as a key gateway for goods from around the world to the eastern and central regions of the Kingdom, connected by rail to the Riyadh dry port.



It also has 43 fully equipped berths with a handling capacity of up to 105 million tons of cargo and containers.