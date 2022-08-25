Riyadh: The Jeddah Islamic Port has effectively contributed to enhancing the trade movement with Morocco and supporting Saudi exports through 6 main navigation lines and basic services that played a role in increasing the trade exchange volume by 117%.



This is part of strategic goals adopted by Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to contribute to increasing the competitiveness of Saudi ports at the investment and logistical services levels and providing necessary support for importers and exporters, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ports with the world and instilling its location as a global hub connecting three continents.



The Jeddah Islamic Port is considered a launch point to Moroccan ports due to its location within the scope of the global marine network on the Red Sea and enjoying huge operational characteristics, especially that it owns 4 stations, 62 multi-purpose berths with depths ranging between 7.5 meters and 18 meters, with a total area of 12.5 square kilometers and a total capacity of around 130 million tons.



The Jeddah Islamic Port is considered the first port on the Red Sea in terms of transit marine trade and container transshipment and goods, as it succeeded in 2021 to handle 60,589,238 tons of goods and 4,883,627 containers, while the number of transshipped containers totaled 2,758,491 in the same year.