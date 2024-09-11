Bahrain - Infracorp, a Bahrain-based company driving investment in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, has under a partnership agreement, appointed ParkPoint Parking Solutions to manage parking facilities at Bahrain Harbour, serving the residential and commercial spaces within the Harbour Row and Harbour Heights projects.

ParkPoint Parking Solutions, a top parking management and operation company in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will offer management services that include the utilisation of the latest parking management systems for real estate units and commercial spaces in Bahrain Harbour around the clock.

The partnership aims to ensure that the parking facilities operate at the highest quality and efficiency, thereby enhancing the flow of traffic in this area, which represents the premier real estate, tourism and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

These services from ParkPoint mark a significant step in Infracorp’s ongoing efforts to enhance the infrastructure of its projects, ensure their sustainability and deliver services that meet the highest international standards.

Hazem Abdulkarim, Chief Administrative Officer at Infracorp, said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership, which reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions at this vital location in the heart of Manama.

“This collaboration will enhance the quality of services for all residents and visitors by leveraging ParkPoint's extensive experience in parking management. With over 2,500 parking spaces, Bahrain Harbour boasts one of the highest parking ratios in Bahrain.”

Omar Al Khan, CEO of ParkPoint, said: “We are proud to welcome Infracorp to our list of prominent clients in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

“We will manage and operate the parking spaces at Bahrain Harbour and its affiliated projects, providing integrated solutions that meet the needs of everyone in the region and achieve their aspirations.

“We view this new project as a favourable opportunity to once again demonstrate our local and regional leadership in the field of parking operations and management, utilising all our accumulated expertise to exceed the expectations of our partners and clients.”

