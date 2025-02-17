Bahrain - The Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry has launched an online platform for small vessel registration and licensing.

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa emphasised the ministry’s commitment to digital transformation by delivering high-quality, efficient and competitive services.

He noted that these efforts align with Bahrain’s comprehensive development process under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The minister highlighted the platform’s role in advancing government services as part of the ministry’s digital transformation strategy for sustainable digital transformation, which is in line with the Government Programme (2023-2026) and Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

Undersecretary for Ports and Maritime Affairs Bader Hood Al Mahmood said that the platform offers services such as registration, licensing, renewals, and ownership transfers, serving over 25,000 users and 8,000 vessels while reducing processing time by up to 50 per cent.

Users can access services via the e-key or national portal (bahrain.bh) without visiting service centres.

The platform includes QR code verification and is integrated with relevant authorities, including the Coastguard.

