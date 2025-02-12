Bahrain - A BD428,887 road expansion project in Sanad aimed at reducing traffic congestion has been completed, the Work Ministry has confirmed.

Ministry Under-Secretary Shaikh Mishal bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said yesterday that the Street 77 expansion project, which covers the area between Avenue 47 and Road 4566, is expected to facilitate the easy flow of traffic in what is a vital road.

He led an inspection visit to the newly-constructed road accompanied by Capital Trustees Board chairman Saleh Tarradah, General Directorate of Traffic director of operations Colonel Adel Al Dossari and other officials.

“The project involved paving and constructing a 900-metre-long, 20-metre-wide road, with the addition of a median strip between lanes,” said Shaikh Mishal.

“This project, which will serve around 42 properties in the area, also included the construction of a roundabout, pedestrian pavements, underground utility ducts, improved street lighting and the placement of traffic signs.”

Meanwhile, the ministry has commenced expansion work on the Jurdab section of Avenue 77, specifically the area between Abu Dhabi Avenue and Road 33, in order to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance mobility.

The BD674,999 project will include widening the road into a dual lane in both directions.

A service road will be constructed along with parking areas and pedestrian pavements, the rainwater drainage network will be improved, underground service ducts will be installed and street lighting and traffic signs will be put up to ensure safety.

