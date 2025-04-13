Morocco’s National Ports Agency (ANP) has launched an international tender to select a specialised operator for a 30-year concession to develop, equip, operate, and maintain the New Casablanca Port Shipyard.

The facility will feature four key infrastructure components: a 244-metre by 40-metre dry dock, a 150-metre by 28-metre lifting platform with a capacity of 9,000 tonnes, a 62-metre by 13-metre dock with a 450-tonne strap gantry crane, and outfitting quays with a total length of 820 metres. The site also includes 21 hectares of backfill land, according to the tender document.

Moroccan media outlet Rue20 reported that the project, backed by a $300 million investment, is set to become the largest shipyard in Africa. It is expected to draw business currently directed toward Southern Europe and strengthen Morocco’s naval autonomy by enabling the domestic maintenance and repair of military vessels.

