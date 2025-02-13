Bahrain - A call for the construction of the Muharraq-Arad Sea Bridge to ease traffic congestion has been unanimously approved by MPs.

A group of five MPs, led by Strategic Thinking Bloc spokesman MP Khalid Bu Onk, yesterday submitted the urgent proposal calling on the government to expedite the construction of a sea bridge linking Muharraq and Arad.

The proposed crossing would extend from the Muharraq Jetty intersection at Khalifa Al Kabeer Highway to Al Hala and Hidd, via Road 47.

The MPs have stressed the need for swift action, citing worsening traffic congestion and safety concerns in the area.Mr Bu Onk said the proposed bridge is expected to be a key infrastructure project aimed at enhancing Bahrain’s road network and easing congestion in one of the kingdom’s busiest areas.

“The proposal stresses several justifications for its immediate implementation,” he added.

“The bridge would significantly ease congestion on key roads and streamline traffic flow, particularly in areas experiencing heavy vehicle movement.“We are also looking at enhancing road safety as bridges contribute to reducing accidents caused by the interaction of different modes of transport, as well as the danger to pedestrians.”

Given the urgent need to alleviate heavy traffic in the area and the associated risks of delays, the MPs have pushed for immediate government action, asserting that the situation cannot afford further postponement.

Parliament’s services committee vice-chairman Mohammed Al Olaiwi, who co-signed the proposal, stressed the importance of integrating such projects into Bahrain’s long-term infrastructure planning.

“This bridge is not just a solution for today’s congestion; it is a long-term investment in Bahrain’s future,” Mr Al Olaiwi said. “We need to proactively expand our road networks to accommodate urban expansion and increased vehicle numbers in the coming years.”

He also stressed the importance of incorporating environmental safeguards in the project to ensure marine ecosystems are preserved.“While this bridge is a necessity, we must ensure that its construction does not harm our marine environment,” he added.

“Sustainable infrastructure development is key to balancing progress with ecological responsibility.”Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam has confirmed that a budget will be allocated in the 2025-2026 national state budget for large-scale roadworks across Hidd, Galali, Arad and Muharraq.

“This will include road expansions, flyovers and infrastructure enhancements, in addition to the proposed sea bridge,” he explained.Mr Al Musallam made the announcement during the weekly session following discussions between himself, Dr Hisham Al Asheeri and Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing infrastructure challenges through strategic investments.

“We fully recognise the urgency of these road projects, particularly in fast-growing areas like Muharraq and Hidd,” Mr Al Musallam stated. “The government is committed to ensuring the necessary budget allocations to enhance traffic flow and improve connectivity across Bahrain,” he added.

