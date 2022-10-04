Essam Al-Saghir — Founder and CEO of eGate Egypt for logistical services automation — announced on Sunday the launch of the services of the Bostagy application in Egypt.

Bostagy is a digital platform for logistics and transportation services in which various transportation and shipping means are used from heavy trucks, vans, and sedans, to trucks specialised in transporting appliances like refrigerators and furniture, as well as tow trucks.

Al-Saghir said that the company was able to successfully activate the services of Bostagy in many African countries before launching in the Egyptian market.

Bostagy will provide its services to individuals and owners of small businesses, companies, and large institutions. The application allows individuals to determine the location where the shipment would be received or shipped and is accompanied by a description and a photo to determine the proper date and place for it.

The application shows users all available means of transportation and their prices. Users can also request help to load and unload a shipment. The application sends this request to drivers nearby with the required means of transportation. They can start the trip by locating the user via GPS and communication can the occur between the two parties via the application.

Moreover, the application sends a secret code to the recipient to confirm delivery, and payment can be made using cash, electronic wallets, or credit cards.

The application also provides many features for small business owners to automate operational processes without an electronic connection with the platform by downloading shipment data, selecting the appropriate means of transportation through the application, and following up on the means of transportation, deliveries, and performance reports.

Al-Saghir added that the platform allows companies to electronically connect with the platform, make transportation requests, monitor performance, and track services through barcodes, as well as monitor the performance of drivers to reduce negative occurrences.

Customer support is also provided through the application.

