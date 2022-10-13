DUBAI - Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, has announced that DB Schenker launched its third mega logistics centre in the Logistics District, which marks its continued success story of growth in the MENA region.

The inauguration was attended by Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District - Dubai South; Christian Drenthen, Board Member – Land Transport/Contract Logistics of DB Schenker; Christopher Smith, CEO - Middle East Africa of DB Schenker; and Ako Djaf, Vice President - Contract Logistics at SCM Middle East and Africa - DB Schenker; among other senior executives from both companies.

The solar system placed on the roof of both facilities will produce the full energy demand of the 74,000 square metres of warehouse space and 5,000 square metres of office buildings, saving 4,000 tonnes of C02 emissions annually, the equivalent of planting over 400,000 trees.

The green logistics hub will provide a sustainable ecosystem for bonded and non-bonded operations and an end-to-end integrated suite of goods and customised services for customers. The new state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as a distribution hub for the GCC, will be a single source for all logistical requirements.

The third facility, which is also temperature-controlled, offers a total space of 90,000 Euro pallets providing warehousing solutions for different industries, including dangerous-goods storage and B2C e-commerce delivery services, leveraging its ideal connectivity to land, sea, and air freight transportation modes.

The facility also has a 5,000 square-metre mezzanine floor exclusively designed for various value-added service activities.

Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District - Dubai South, commented, “DB Schenker’s new facility will strengthen the entire ecosystem of the Logistics District, thanks to its innovative solutions and best sustainable practices, all of which are a testament to its progressive business strategy. We will spare no effort to consolidate DB Schenker’s prominence and offer sustainable logistics solutions in line with the UAE Net-Zero 2050 strategic initiative.

“Global and regional players benefit from Dubai South’s customer-centric processes and the seamless, multimodal connectivity between road, air, and sea transportation. As part of boosting Dubai’s global position, we are committed to establish a progressive ecosystem to build a global logistics & e-commerce hub that caters to the evolving demands of our existing and potential clients.

In his comments, Ako Djaf, Vice President - Contract Logistics/SCM, DB Schenker Middle East and Africa, said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our third facility on Dubai South grounds toward strengthening the logistics industry and meeting the changing needs of our valued customers. As with the second facility, the new centre will further cement our sustainability commitment and agenda, and the construction of this expansive green logistics centre will elevate our capacity and network.



“The three-phase growth plan we established in 2015, with our facilities in proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali port — one of the most important transportation hubs globally — was an important strategic decision. Dubai South’s strategic location, as well as its revolutionary infrastructure and exceptional business facilitation, will enable us to sustain our growth in this competitive landscape. By designing models comprising catalysts anchored in sustainable best practices, DB Schenker aspires to facilitate the industry by leapfrogging the barriers toward net-zero targets.”

DB Schenker in the Middle East and Africa region facilitated the market entry of many international companies to expand their footprints across the globe in this high-potential market. This has made the company one of the fastest-growing logistics service providers in the region expanding the total area of its operated logistics centres from 40,000 to 325,000 square metres in the past seven years.