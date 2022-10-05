Bahrain - Asry, the leading ship and rig repair yard in the Arabian Gulf, has received the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) accreditation from the standards developer that is globally recognised as the leading authority for corrosion control solutions.

Bahrain-based Asry attained the accreditation after an extensive review and evaluation of the company’s technical capabilities to perform surface preparations and coating applications in the field on complex industrial and marine structures for corrosion prevention.

The shipyard has proven its competitive edge by providing their respected clients, from ship and marine assets owners, high-quality solutions and applications of industry best practices that ensure efficient performance and compliance with the strictest international standards for the coating industry.

Asry managing director Mazen Matar said: “Asry’s attainment of this accreditation from one of the leading authorities for corrosion control solutions is an honourable achievement, which would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts, dedication, and commitment to working professionally and staying current in the industry. By combining the company’s extensive experience in the maritime industry with its high technical competencies in all areas of work, Asry was able to create unique opportunities to deliver practical solutions at affordable costs to its global ship and marine assets owners, thus consolidating the company’s leading position in the regional and global market.”

The association is the designated agency for creating and providing corrosion prevention and control standards used by industries in which corrosion is a key concern.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).