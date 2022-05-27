Bahrain ranks first among Arab countries and second in MENA in ground and port infrastructure, according to the World Economic Forum's 2021 Travel and Tourism Development Index.

The report also highlighted strong placements for Kingdom in other areas, including ranking 12th globally in business environment.

Amongst GCC countries, Bahrain ranked second in the following areas: travel and tourism policy; price competitiveness; prioritisation of travel and tourism; and demand pressure and impact - measured by inbound length of stay, seasonality of international tourist arrivals, interest in cultural and natural attractions, and quality of town and city centres.

Commenting on the index, Dr Nasser Ali Qaedi, CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), said: “Bahrain’s ranking in the report is another testament to the unique offerings within Bahrain’s tourism sector. The Kingdom is increasingly becoming a more attractive destination for tourists and investors alike. With our new tourism strategy, we look forward to seeing the sector contribute more towards the Kingdom’s economic growth.”

Ali Murtaza, Executive Director Investment Development - Tourism at the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), said: “Bahrain’s recognition for its advanced infrastructure, business environment, and travel and tourism policy comes as a result of our efforts in strengthening public-private partnerships and increasing our competitiveness to increase the tourism’s sector contribution to GDP, attract more investment, and create quality jobs.”

The new tourism strategy, as part of the Economic Recovery Plan, aims to increase the sector's GDP contribution to 11.4%, attract 14 million tourists by 2026, increase average visitor spending to $198, and increase average tourist nights to 3.5 days.

Bahrain has been ranked 15th among the world's emerging competitive markets and fifth in terms of business fundamentals, according to the Agility 2022 Emerging Logistics Markets Index.

