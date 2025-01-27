Bahrain - The Works Ministry yesterday inaugurated roads leading to the Sitra housing project, as part of Bahrain’s efforts to develop infrastructure for new cities and housing projects.

This initiative is designed to ensure integrated services and improve connectivity through a safe and efficient road network.

The inauguration included an inspection visit by Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj, Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi, accompanied by Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry Under-Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Works Ministry Under-Secretary Shaikh Mishal bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Housing and Urban Planning Ministry Under-Secretary Fatima Al Mannai, Capital Trustees Board chairman Saleh Taradah, Capital Governorate Constituency Eight MP Jaleela Al Alawi and Constituency Nine MP Mohsen Al Asbool.

Mr Al Hawaj said that the project forms part of Bahrain’s strategic road network, addressing the kingdom’s rapid economic and urban expansion.

It includes a new four-lane road west of the housing city, two marine crossings providing northern and southern access to ensure the sustainability of surrounding waterways, and upgrades to Road No 5. The latter now features three lanes in each direction and a newly installed traffic light at its intersection with Road No 1.

The ministry noted that the initiative aims to meet citizens’ needs by creating a seamless and integrated road network across all governorates, providing safe and convenient access to residential areas.

The project also establishes new access points and exits to streamline travel to and from the Sitra housing project.

The Works Ministry has launched the construction of key sewage and treated water pipelines in Sitra as part of a broader strategy to enhance sewage services nationwide.

These efforts focus on developing and expanding networks and treatment systems, promoting sustainable development while maintaining a healthy environment.

Ms Al Romaihi highlighted the collaboration between government entities in developing infrastructure for new housing cities, which contributes to improved mobility and quality of life for residents.

She added that the progress in road construction aligns with the ongoing delivery of housing units to beneficiaries and the second phase of the Sitra housing project, which includes 531 housing units scheduled for completion by this year-end.

Meanwhile, work has already begun on 1,269 housing units under the project’s third phase, further accelerating the city’s development.

Spanning 243 hectares, the Sitra housing project will provide more than 3,000 housing units and is equipped with modern infrastructure and community facilities. Completed works include 19km of sewage networks, 14km of rainwater drainage systems, 18km of water pipelines, 51km of electrical cabling and street lighting, as well as telecommunications networks.

This landmark project reflects Bahrain’s commitment to sustainable urban development and delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions to meet the needs of its citizens.

