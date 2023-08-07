Agility-owned Menzies Aviation has announced a joint venture with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) for domestic and international cargo operations at Kempegowda International Airport.

The new venture, Menzies Aviation (Bengaluru) Private Limited (MABPL), will be the sole provider of domestic cargo operations at Bangalore Airport. MABPL will also provide international cargo services for 15 years.

The company will develop a new domestic cargo facility with an initial capacity of 250,000 tonnes, with the potential to increase to 400,000 tonnes, which will support BIAL’s ambitions to cater for up to 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually across its facilities, the company said.

MABPL is now responsible for handling international imports and exports at an existing on-site cargo facility with capacity to handle 210,000 tonnes, which will increase by 40,000 tonnes by 2030.

London-headquartered Menzies Aviation was created after the 2022 acquisition of London-listed John Menzies by Agility, which is headquartered in Kuwait and listed on Dubai and Kuwait bourses.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

