Tunisia - Tunisia has begun the implementation of the "smart specialisation" strategy, under the 5+5 dialogue in the research, innovation and higher education fields, in three model regions namely Sfax, Bizerte and Medenine, said Managing Director of the National Agency for Scientific Research Promotion (ANPR) Chedly Abdelli.

In a statement to the media on the sidelines of a workshop held on Wednesday on the "smart specialisation" strategy, Abdelli specified that other projects are currently underway as part of this programme.

Smart specialisation is one of the mechanisms for exploiting research results and transferring technologies to the economic and social environment, explained Abdelli.

This programme is based on an approach targeting the regions in order to consolidate regional development, by identifying areas of innovation based on the region's strong points, he added.

Tunisia is the first African and Arab country to contribute to this approach under the 5+5 dialogue, he pointed out.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).