GoDaddy has introduced GoDaddy Airo, an AI-powered tool designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Egypt build a strong online presence quickly and easily, as per an emailed press release.

Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy, highlighted its importance: "GoDaddy Airo provides accessible AI-powered tools for Egyptian entrepreneurs to realize the benefits of AI technology to help build and grow their digital brands effortlessly."

GoDaddy’s 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Survey found that 96% of SMB owners want AI to improve efficiency, while 93% feel confident in adopting AI tools.

GoDaddy Airo meets this demand by offering features like instant brand creation, digital marketing tools, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and AI-driven website design, all without requiring technical skills.

Many small business owners struggle with high technology costs and lack of expertise. GoDaddy Airo addresses these issues by providing an affordable, easy-to-use platform with built-in support.

The tool also aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which focuses on advancing AI and digital transformation.

