Qatar - Ooredoo has announced the launch of advanced sovereign AI cloud services, built on the latest Nvidia Hopper GPUs and hosted in its local data centres.

The strategic deployment brings world-class accelerated computing capabilities to Qatar, significantly advancing the nation’s digital transformation agenda.

By enabling advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications without relying on international providers, and by delivering high-performance computing infrastructure locally, Ooredoo is accelerating AI adoption across key sectors, including energy, finance, logistics, healthcare, and smart city development.

For customers, this means faster access to computing power, the ability to handle massive datasets securely, and the convenience of deploying AI solutions under national data policies, all with the low latency and reliability of in-country infrastructure.

Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor al-Thani said: “We are proud to bring this world-class AI infrastructure to Qatar, equipping our customers with the tools they need to turn ambition into real-world solutions. Our collaboration with Nvidia paves the way for a new generation of innovation, empowering everyone from startups to government entities to benefit from the full potential of artificial intelligence, securely and efficiently. This, in turn, will fuel economic growth, upgrade citizen experiences, and cement Qatar’s position as a digital leader in the region.”

As an Nvidia Cloud Partner (NCP), Ooredoo offers customers access to cutting-edge GPU technology and Nvidia’s full software suite for AI development.

This includes the Nvidia AI Enterprise platform, which simplifies and speeds up the process of building, testing, and scaling AI models from idea to production.

Whether a team is developing AI-powered chatbots, optimising supply chains, or analysing financial patterns in real time, they will be able to do so with global-grade tools, deployed securely in Ooredoo’s data centres, hosted and operated by Syntys through mission-critical infrastructure facilities designed to meet the demands of high-performance computing workloads.

The launch directly supports the ambitions of the Qatar Digital Agenda 2030 and the Qatar National AI Strategy, which call for robust digital infrastructure, local hosting of critical technology, and the responsible development of AI to benefit society and the economy.

Through the deployment, Ooredoo continues to strengthen its role as a key digital enabler, delivering next-generation infrastructure that supports both the future of business and the future of the country.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).