Africa's biggest mobile operator MTN Group said on Monday, 18 August, that Ferdi Moolman, the current group chief risk officer, will succeed Charles Molapisi as CEO and executive director of MTN South Africa, as part of its strategic review and operating model changes.

Molapisi will take up his previous role as group chief technology and information officer from 1 November, the group said in a statement as it announced a slew of leadership changes.

Tsholofelo Molefe, the group chief financial officer, will have her responsibilities expanded to incorporate the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) portfolio.

Kholekile Ndamase, currently chief M&A and business development officer, will step down from the group executive committee and have a new reporting line to Molefe in her role as the steward for the capital allocation framework, MTN added.

