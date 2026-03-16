POWERFUL earnings rebound among Nigeria’s largest corporates has triggered one of the biggest dividend distribution cycles in the country’s capital market history, with cement manufacturers emerging as the dominant beneficiaries under the industrial goods segment of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Analysis shows that the country’s three major cement producers, Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and Lafarge Africa, accounted for the overwhelming share of dividend payments declared by listed companies for the 2025 financial year. Together, the trio declared more than N1.18 trillion in dividends, representing nearly 70 percent of the N1.7 trillion announced so far by 21 companies listed on the NGX.

The strong payout cycle reflects the ability of cement producers to navigate Nigeria’s difficult economic transition following sweeping reforms, including foreign exchange liberalisation, subsidy removal and tight monetary policy conditions. While these reforms initially triggered cost pressures and macroeconomic volatility, they have also translated into stronger revenues and profitability for many companies that possess strong pricing power and dominant market share.

The cement industry’s performance has been particularly striking because it combines strong domestic demand, high infrastructure spending and improved operational efficiency across regional markets. As a result, companies in the industrial goods index have delivered some of the most impressive earnings growth on the NGX, which is now feeding directly into higher shareholder returns.

Cement sector dominates shareholder payouts

Dividend announcements across the Nigerian capital market have surged dramatically this year. As of March 13, companies listed on the NGX had declared about N1.7 trillion in dividends for the 2025 financial year, more than double the N681.3 billion paid in the previous year.

Within this record payout cycle, cement producers have clearly dominated the industrial goods segment. The sector alone accounted for over N1.18 trillion of the announced dividends, underscoring its outsized role in the equity market.

The dominance of the cement industry is hardly surprising. Cement companies operate in a highly consolidated market structure with limited competition, allowing them to adjust prices relatively quickly to reflect rising production costs. Their products are also critical inputs for infrastructure development, housing construction and commercial real estate projects.

Demand for cement has remained resilient despite the economic challenges experienced in recent years. Government infrastructure programmes, private real estate development and cross-border expansion into African markets have helped sustain strong revenue growth.

This favourable demand environment has translated into remarkable earnings expansion across the sector, enabling companies to reward shareholders with generous dividend payments.

Dangote Cement leads with historic payout

Leading the dividend race is Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer and one of the most valuable companies listed on the NGX.

The company declared a total dividend of N753.8 billion for the 2025 financial year, representing the single largest payout among listed firms in Nigeria. The dividend marks a sharp increase from the N502.6 billion distributed to shareholders in the previous year.

On a per-share basis, the company raised its dividend to N45, compared with N30 declared in 2024, highlighting management’s confidence in the company’s earnings outlook.

The strong dividend payment was supported by robust financial results. According to the company’s latest financial report, revenue rose to N4.31 trillion in 2025, reflecting strong sales volumes and improved pricing across its Nigerian and pan-African operations.

Profitability also surged, with net profit exceeding N1 trillion, making the company one of the most profitable listed firms in the country.

Several factors contributed to Dangote Cement’s performance. The company benefited from sustained demand for cement in Nigeria’s infrastructure and housing sectors, as well as improved efficiency in its production facilities across Africa.

Operational improvements, cost optimisation strategies and expansion into high-growth markets also helped boost margins. Additionally, the company’s vertically integrated supply chain provides a strategic advantage in managing production costs amid inflationary pressures.

For investors, the large dividend payout reinforces Dangote Cement’s position as a key income-generating stock on the Nigerian bourse.

BUA Cement’s aggressive dividend expansion

The second-largest contributor to dividend payouts in the industrial goods sector is BUA Cement, which has rapidly strengthened its position in Nigeria’s cement market over the past decade.

BUA Cement declared a total dividend of N333.6 billion for the 2025 financial year, a dramatic increase from the N69.4 billion distributed to shareholders in the previous year.

This surge reflects both strong earnings growth and the company’s commitment to returning value to investors. The company increased its dividend per share to N10 from N2.05 previously, representing one of the most significant dividend increases among NGX-listed companies.

The improved payout was supported by strong operational performance. BUA Cement reported revenue of approximately N1.18 trillion in its latest financial results, driven by expanded production capacity and strong demand in Nigeria’s construction sector.

Over the past few years, the company has invested heavily in expanding its manufacturing facilities, enabling it to increase output and capture a larger share of the domestic market.

Analysts also attribute the company’s strong performance to favourable pricing dynamics in the cement industry. Rising inflation and higher input costs have allowed producers to adjust prices, boosting revenue growth.

As a relatively younger player compared to its larger rival Dangote Cement, BUA Cement’s aggressive expansion strategy has positioned it as a major force in the industry.

Analysts at Chapel Hill Denham highlight BUA’s aggressive capacity expansion as a key driver for 2026.

Lafarge Africa maintains strong returns

Completing the trio of cement majors is Lafarge Africa, which also delivered strong financial results and substantial dividends to shareholders.

The company declared total dividends of about N96.6 billion for the 2025 financial year. Although its dividend per share declined to N6 from N12 in the previous year, the payout still represents a significant return to investors.

Lafarge Africa’s financial performance improved markedly during the year. Revenue climbed to approximately N1.07 trillion, reflecting strong demand for cement and building materials across Nigeria.

More impressively, the company recorded profit of about N272 billion, highlighting improved operational efficiency and cost management.

Industry analysts say Lafarge Africa has been focusing on optimising its production processes and strengthening its distribution network, which has helped boost profitability despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The company has also benefited from strong demand in Nigeria’s housing and infrastructure sectors, which continue to drive cement consumption.

Policy reforms and corporate resilience

The impressive performance of cement companies comes at a time when Nigeria’s economic environment has undergone significant transformation.

Over the past two years, the federal government introduced sweeping reforms aimed at stabilising the economy and attracting investment. These include the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market and the removal of fuel subsidies.

While these reforms initially triggered inflationary pressures and currency volatility, they have also created opportunities for companies capable of adapting quickly.

Many firms, particularly those with strong market positions, have responded by adjusting pricing strategies, improving operational efficiency and diversifying revenue streams.

Analysts noted that the strong earnings recorded by cement companies illustrate how corporate Nigeria is adapting to the new economic landscape.

The surge in dividend payouts has positive implications for Nigeria’s capital market and investor sentiment.

High dividend yields often attract institutional investors, pension funds and retail investors seeking steady income streams. The strong payouts from cement companies reinforce the appeal of the industrial goods sector as a defensive investment segment.

For the NGX, the record dividend cycle could also help boost market participation, particularly among long-term investors.

Dividend-paying stocks tend to provide stability during periods of market volatility, making them attractive for portfolio diversification.

Furthermore, the dominance of cement companies in dividend payouts highlights the importance of the industrial goods sector to Nigeria’s economic development.

As infrastructure development and urbanisation continue to drive demand for building materials, cement producers are likely to remain key players in the Nigerian economy.

Outlook

Looking ahead, analysts expect cement companies to maintain strong earnings momentum, although growth may moderate as the economy adjusts to the new policy environment.

“Infrastructure spending, urban housing demand and regional expansion opportunities are likely to support long-term growth for the sector,” analysts noted the Nigeria Residential Real Estate Report.

However, companies will still need to navigate risks such as energy costs, exchange rate volatility and regulatory changes.

Despite these challenges, the latest dividend cycle demonstrates that Nigeria’s cement giants remain among the most resilient and profitable businesses listed on the NGX.

Their ability to generate strong earnings and deliver substantial shareholder returns underscores the central role they play in both the capital market and the broader economy.

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