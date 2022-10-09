Tahaluf Al Emarat Technology Solutions, a leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing technology firm, will showcase its innovative and digital business solutions in four clusters at Gitex Global 2022, from October 10 to 14 in Dubai.

Through its exhibitor stand located inside (Hall 7, Stand G1), the company will exhibit the breadth of its technology ecosystem and address questions about the present and future of technology and its role in societies.

Visitors will learn about its cutting-edge solutions in four categories - digital transformation, education solutions, healthcare solutions, immigration and law enforcements solutions.

Yahia Alhami, CEO of Tahaluf Al Emarat, said: “Gitex Global is an important platform for Tahaluf Al Emarat to showcase our full suite of dependable and comprehensive solutions and engage with some of the industry’s biggest business innovators and executives, on a regional and international scale.”

Big IT market

“The economy after Covid-19 will be a big IT market; everything that we were unable to digitise before now will become fully digital as we see now even higher rates of adoption for distance learning and even for distance medical services,” he added.

Tahaluf Al Emarat Technology Solutions will bring its technology and digital business solutions offerings to life at its exhibitor stand. Product experts and senior executives from the company will be available to interact with visitors during the exhibition and guide them through Tahaluf’s entire comprehensive digital solutions on smart services based on big data, AI and IoT.

