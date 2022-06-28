Makkah: The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and World Chambers of Commerce approved a draft initiative by the Saudi Arabia International Chamber of Commerce to establish four international digital platforms whose expected annual deals reach around USD 1 billion with anticipated revenues for Saudi Arabia International Chamber of Commerce and ICC to reach around USD 25 million.



Chairman of the chamber and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s representative at ICC Advisor Saif Al-Turki made the statement after a chamber delegation visited Mexico City to participate in the periodic meeting of the world council of ICC and participation in the regional economic forum for the two Americas and participation in the International Court of Arbitration conference.



Al-Turki noted that the four platforms will be in the accredited languages of the organization and in Arabic, and are expected to contribute to spreading policies, laws and agreements of the international commerce and commercial laws related to the 142 member states in the organization, in addition to reviewing economic zones and investment opportunities for G20 countries and displaying logistic services for member states of the organizations and creating a connection hub between supply and demand for companies and clients of all member states at the organization.



For his part, Saudi Ambassador to Mexico Haitham Al-Malki said that Mexico has solid relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia dating back to more than 70 years, noting that Mexico is among countries that attract investment and enjoys a fair competitive characteristic with plenty of investment, economic and commercial opportunities, especially that the Mexican government provides all services, facilities and procedures that provide a safe and stimulus business environment.

He also expressed hope for developing economic and investment opportunities between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Mexico and increase trade exchange in cooperation with stakeholders in the two countries.