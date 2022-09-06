Riyadh: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in digital economy, emerging technologies, and digital government, with the Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore.



Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha signed the memorandum from the Saudi side, and from the Singaporean side, the memo was signed by the Minister of Communications and Information Josephine Teo, in the presence of the Governor of the Digital Government Authority, Eng. Ahmed Al-Suwayan, and senior officials from both sides.



The MoC includes cooperation in practices, policies, and regulations related to digital transformation, digital industry development, interoperability standards, and emerging technologies, in addition to encouraging collaboration in joint initiatives to promote and support the growth of the digital economy and related standards, including digital platforms, digital signatures and authentication, transferable digital records and digital billing frameworks.



The two sides also held an extensive meeting attended by leaders of government initiatives and programs from both sides, in the presence of the Governor of the Digital Government Authority, aimed at putting forth the implementation plans for the agreement, exploring opportunities in digital government cooperation, learning about the Singaporean experience in the digital field, government and cybersecurity, capacity building in digital government, and enabling a culture of innovation.