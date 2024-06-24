Riyadh – Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company received a project award valued at SAR 125.77 million from Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS).

The project contract, which was awarded on 13 June, covers the provision of facility management support services for Sahayeb Data Centres, according to a bourse disclosure.

Edarat Communication will provide support services for data centre facilities located in Riyadh and Dammam, starting from the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 and will continue till the end of 2025.

In April, MIS’ subsidiary obtained the approval of its shareholders to increase the capital by 100% or SAR 12.60 million through the issuance of bonus shares.

