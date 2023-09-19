Riyadh: The Garage's new headquarters opened yesterday on an area of 28,000 square meters on the main campus of King Abdulaziz University for Sciences and Technology in the heart of Riyadh, in the presence of Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications & Information Technology, President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Munir El-Desouki, Chairman of The Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Programming and Drones Faisal Al-Khamissi, CEO of The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones Muteb Alqany, a number of officials and experts and startup sector enablers, and startup founders.



The Garage is established in a parking building and turned into a workspace with more than 300 start-ups, 24 conference rooms, and meeting space accommodating more than 1,000 people, as well as training workshop amenities.



In April 2022, The Garage started empowering startups in collaboration with several partners, including Google for Startups, and the National Technology Development Program, where six programs were introduced, including a business accelerator under the Garage Plus, ACCESS Disability Technologies Accelerator, Garage Incubator, MVP Lab, GAIA Accelerator, and the first edition of the Anter. The project has supported graduating classes in these programs, with over 230 startups and 450 founders from more than 50 countries around the world.



These startups have made many achievements, as their revenues exceeded SAR 24.5 million, and attracted investments of over SAR 215 million. Yet, the training programs hosted more than 40 activities, in which 150 local and international startups were participating, and also witnessed more than 3,500 guests including partners, investors, entrepreneurs, and leading industry experts.



The launch of The Garage’s headquarters marks an important turning point in the startup industry, both locally and globally, since start-up founders will be able to join The Garage community as part of an integrated system of partners and founders.



The Garage announced at the global technology event “LEAP '' in 2022 to serve as a major world-class innovation hub to support emerging and disruptive technology-based startups launched in Riyadh.