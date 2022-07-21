Riyadh - Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Company has been awarded an operation and maintenance project worth SAR 8.13 million, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The listed firm will maintain and operate governmental resource systems, update databases, and secure advisory cadres for the General Commission for the Guardianship of Trust Funds for Minors and their Counterparts.

Meanwhile, the company won the project contract on 18 July 2022, holding a 36-month duration period.

Last June, the Ministry of Finance awarded Saudi Azm a SAR 16.51 million project to boost its digital transformation plans.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).