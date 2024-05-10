Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Omar Al-Omar confirmed that there is a tremendous technological progress in the means of communications and information in view of the diversity of programs for exchanging information and the freedom of access for users.

In his speech at the opening of the two-day International Forum on Artificial Intelligence, Al-Omar highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence and digital services on business and daily life in the region and the world as a whole, citing the latest research and advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence. He said that “whatever the current stage of uses of artificial intelligence is witnessing represents an important transformation in human lives.

The future of the communications and information technology sector constitutes a real future revolution.”

He pointed out the importance of artificial intelligence, developing digital services, and transforming procedures in government agencies and private sector institutions into digital smart procedures and services, especially those provided to citizens. He explained this is because the use of artificial intelligence technologies has many benefits for all sectors, especially for government agencies, as it speeds up the daily work by using the technological development that has been achieved as it helps increase productivity and reduce errors and risks. On the other hand, head of the forum, Eng Suleiman Al-Arouj, stated that artificial intelligence technology has a positive impact on the work system within the institution — administrative, financial, developmental and technical sectors. He added the programs, mega data, block chains, cloud computing, etc. are of great importance to the work performance and quality of outputs of government agencies and the private sector in the State of Kuwait and other GCC countries. He explained this is the aim of the forum in order to review, research and discuss the latest developments, which are considered of great importance; as well as presenting local and global developments in artificial intelligence topics and discussing them with experts and partners to reach results and recommendations to maximize the role and techniques of artificial intelligence.

In addition, international expert in United Nations affairs Dr. Radwan Al-Anani said the forum includes three workshops and 12 lectures on the latest systems and developments in artificial intelligence and digitization. He asserted that transforming transactions using modern technology is considered one of the government’s most important priorities and part of the vision of the State of Kuwait. Scientific Committee Chairman Dr. Bassem Al-Qassim revealed the forum showcases the experience of a number of young competent Kuwaitis like lecturer Suleiman Al-Arouj, who is the first Kuwaiti engineer for artificial intelligence in the Middle East; Eng Salem Al-Otaibi, who is considered an expert in artificial intelligence and has a number of experiences to present in the forum.

