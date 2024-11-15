Riyadh: Qatar wrapped up yesterday its participation in the Cityscape Global 2024 exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah chaired the Qatari delegation to the four-day event.

Addressing the conference, Al Attiyah detailed the Qatar National Vision 2030, along with the key underway projects to create a sustainable society based on the knowledge economy. He highlighted the Ministry of Municipality’s commitment to ensure the alignment of the country’s urban planning with the economic and social development goals - which improves the quality of life and sustainability.

Among the projects in the works, the Minister added, are the initiatives to develop the national framework document for development and to manage the natural resources, the comprehensive strategy for the open space, recreation and sport facilities development, the comprehensive national infrastructure plan, and the comprehensive national infrastructure database project.

He said that Lusail City is being transformed into a smart city in line with QNV 2030, to meet the growing global demand for smart cities. This transformation will be wholly based on the user experience and enhances efficiency, sustainability and integrated communication using artificial intelligence and real-time data analysis, His Excellency added.

The Minister and the accompanying delegation inspected the exhibition and were kept abreast of the latest advanced technological innovations on smart cities and the latest architecture and infrastructure designs and ideas.

