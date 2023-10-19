MBC Anime Productions, a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group and industry veteran Tokyopop, has announced investments in two original Japanese anime series that will be aired on Arabic VOD service Shahid as simulcasts this month.

The shows Kami.App and Protocol: Rain will be produced in collaboration with Fuji TV and TV Asahi, are scheduled to premiere in Japan and worldwide this month.

Kami.App spins a gritty tale about high school student Goro, who is pitted against forces to become the ultimate kami, or deity. Created by Yoko Taro, the first season will feature 13 episodes, with a second instalment planned for next year.

Directed by Yasutaka Yamamoto, Protocol: Rain tells the story of Shun Tokinoya, a high school student who must participate in the ‘Xaxxerion Championship’ to win prize money to keep his dreams alive following the death of his father. The season will feature 12 episodes.

MBC Anime’s launch in March 2023 was with the aim to forge relationships with anime studios in Japan as a part of MBC Group and the US-based Tokyopop’s plan to invest further in the lucrative industry.

According to a report by Maximize Market research, an information technology and telecom research firm, the global anime market, which was valued at $26.79 billion in 2022, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2029, reaching revenues of nearly $50.57 billion.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

