Arab Finance: Egypt has mulled with China-based Huawei cooperation opportunities to develop the country’s infrastructure for the civil aviation sector and provide it with cloud computing services, according to a statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Abbas and Huawei Egypt’s CEO Jim Liu on the sidelines of the two-day Belt and Road Forum held in China.

A joint team will be formed to study bilateral cooperation opportunities.

