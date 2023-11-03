Dubai is set to roll out a new programme for the gaming sector that will generate tens of thousands of new jobs and add around $1 billion to the economy by 2033.

On Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), approved the launch of ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’.

The initiative seeks to position the emirate among the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry and generate 30,000 new jobs in the gaming sector.

The programme also seeks to boost the sector’s contribution to the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and increase the GDP by approximately $1 billion by 2033, according to a statement.

“Dubai will persist in aligning with global trends as it shapes and builds its digital economy, harnessing advanced technology and evaluating both current and forthcoming disruptions,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“This is in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, to ensure that Dubai stands among the most future-ready cities globally.”

Under the programme, the emirate will establish an “incubating environment” for developers and attract leading technology companies from around the world. Among the targeted businesses are those specialising in digital content and experiences.

“The programme will offer support to developers, designers, programmers, as well as entrepreneurs and start-ups in the creative industries,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

