Sure, a subsidiary of Bahrain telecoms company Batelco, will acquire Airtel-Vodafone, a mobile network provider for the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey.

In a statement to the Bahrain Stock Exchange (BSE) Batelco also referred to the transaction as a merger, and said it will trigger significant investment in the Channel Islands’ digital infrastructure, including the introduction of 5G technology.

The merger is subject to regulatory approval from both Jersey and Guernsey, and the financial impact will be confirmed post approval, the statement said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

