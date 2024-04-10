Bahrain - Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has launched a seamless number portability feature on the Batelco mobile App, enabling mobile users to instantly switch from their current provider to Batelco, in a few quick steps.

Batelco is the first operator in Bahrain to provide this unique feature and this comes as part of its continuous efforts to innovate and enhance the experience of its customers.

In line with Batelco’s ongoing drive to digitise the customer journey, the new feature provides a comprehensive, end-to-end digital experience for customers and removes the need to visit a Batelco retail shop. The ‘One minute Switch to Batelco’ feature integrates the various steps needed to change provider, speeding up the process and ensuring convenience.

Smooth transition

Aseel Mattar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco said: "We have accelerated and evolved the process and with just a few simple taps, mobile customers can now port-in and join the Batelco family digitally. The feature ensures a smooth transition enabling users to easily navigate the step-by-step guide and change their operator in just one minute.”

“Our commitment to our customer satisfaction is embedded in every aspect of our operations. We constantly strive to elevate our customers’ experience to higher standards.”

