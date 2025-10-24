Muscat: Omantel has announced a strategic collaboration with Kingsoft to explore the development of a sovereign productivity software hosted entirely on Oman’s National Cloud. This initiative marks a pivotal step in Oman’s digital transformation journey, offering Omani businesses and government entities a secure, locally hosted alternative to global cloud-based productivity platforms.

The proposed solution would be the first of its kind in the region, an enterprise-grade software designed to meet the unique needs of Oman’s digital economy while ensuring full compliance with national data sovereignty laws.

The proposed productivity software offers a transformative set of advantages tailored to the needs of Omani enterprises and government entities. By ensuring that all data is stored within Oman’s borders, it guarantees full compliance with national data sovereignty laws; an essential requirement for organizations handling sensitive citizens’ financial information. Built on the certified infrastructure of the National Cloud, the software delivers national-grade security that surpasses typical enterprise standards, offering a level of trust and protection unmatched by global providers. Financially, it enables predictable cost savings by eliminating cross-border data fees and currency fluctuations, allowing businesses to budget confidently in Omani Riyals. Performance is also optimized through local hosting, which ensures faster access speeds, lower latency, and responsive support from teams familiar with the local business landscape. Seamless integration with existing systems further reduces friction and protects prior IT investments, while the software’s alignment with Oman’s digital strategy positions it as a cornerstone of a sovereign, future-ready digital ecosystem.

This collaboration is more than a technical deployment; it is a strategic move to empower Oman’s public and private sectors with tools that reflect national priorities and global standards. It positions Omantel as a multi-service enabler of Oman’s sovereign digital future.

Aladdin Baitfadhil, Chief Commercial Officer of Omantel comments “This strategic collaboration with Kingsoft represents a foundational step in Oman’s digital evolution. Together, we are exploring the development of a sovereign productivity software hosted on the National Cloud, one that offers Omani enterprises and government entities a secure, locally governed, and future-ready platform for innovation. This initiative reflects our commitment to enabling national progress through trusted digital infrastructure and aligns with Oman’s broader economic and technological vision”

Omantel’s leadership in operating the National Cloud, combined with Kingsoft’s global expertise, creates a powerful alliance aimed at delivering a secure, scalable, and sovereign digital ecosystem. As Oman continues to invest in its digital infrastructure, this collaboration reinforces the nation’s ambition to become a regional hub for innovation, connectivity, and cloud services.

