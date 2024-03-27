Bahrain - Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, and Nokia, the market leader in 5G private wireless networks, have partnered to deliver 5G private solutions across Bahrain. The agreement was signed by Maitham Abdulla, CEO Batelco and Mahmoud El-Banna, Head of Enterprise Campus Edge Business, MEA at Nokia.

Batelco is expanding its services beyond the current 5G public network by introducing 5G private wireless network solutions to cater specifically to mission-critical industries such as oil and gas, power and electricity, manufacturing and ports.

Batelco ensures that these sectors can benefit from excellent connectivity performance coupled with a highly secured network.

Mission-critical industries

Batelco will leverage Nokia’s cutting-edge technologies such as Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW), along with advanced devices, to fuel the digital transformation journey of mission-critical industries. This deployment marks a significant milestone in the realm of wireless technology, empowering key industries with high-performing networks that will allow them to unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency.

Abdulla said: "'Through this partnership, we have harnessed the full potential of our market expertise while leveraging Nokia's unparalleled global experience. The result is the introduction of powerful private wireless networks to Bahrain's mission-critical industries. The availability of high-performance connectivity solutions will initiate a new era of network usage, transforming worker safety outcomes, fostering innovation, and increasing revenue streams across diverse sectors.”

El-Banna said: “As the market leader in 5G private wireless networks, we are proud to partner with Batelco and bring the best-in-class solutions to support current and future network usage in Bahrain. This partnership will pave the way for mission-critical sectors to utilise industrial grade private networks as an enabler for digital transformation and progress towards performance goals.”

