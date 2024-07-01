MUSCAT: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, in collaboration with licensed telecommunications providers, has announced the commencement of a phased discontinuation plan for third-generation (3G) mobile services, starting from July.

This strategic move aims to optimize telecommunications offerings, allocate spectrum resources efficiently, and invest in cutting-edge technologies to enhance service quality. The transition will be implemented gradually to ensure a smooth shift.

This decision underscores the increasing importance of modern technologies in telecommunications and the need to effectively utilize available resources to align with global technological advancements, thereby facilitating digital transformation.

Moreover, this initiative reflects the rapid evolution of the global telecommunications sector, prompting investments in state-of-the-art technologies. As less efficient networks are phased out, subscribers can expect enhanced service quality and a superior user experience with advanced and innovative networks.

