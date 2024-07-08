Riyadh: Saudi Arabia held the third position in 5G Download Speed among key markets in the EMEA region, according to a report released by Opensignal.

The report highlighted that the Kingdom witnessed a significant improvement in 5G speeds and overall network advancements. This was attributed to the efforts carried out by mobile network operators in enhancing their 5G infrastructure and delivering faster download speeds to users.

Meanwhile, the GCC markets, except for Oman, registered average 5G download speeds exceeding 200Mbps, with Saudi Arabia's download speeds rising by 5% year-over-year (YoY).

This aligns with the Kingdom’s commitment to improving network performance and ensuring that users across the country can enjoy faster and more reliable mobile connectivity.

On a separate note, the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, was included among the world’s top 15 fastest-growing cities by 2033 in the Savills Growth Hubs Index.

