Walaa Alhashimi, ICT director of the Bahrain Chamber, was recognised for her contributions to the technology sector at a ceremony coinciding with the 3rd World CIO 200 Summit.

Ms Alhashimi received the award from General Sports Authority (GSA) deputy chairman and Bahrain Combat Sports Council president Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, during a special event celebrating leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

The ceremony, held in partnership with Shaikh Nasser Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research and Development and organised by the Global Group for Artificial Intelligence in co-operation with UAE’s GEC Media, saw 38 executives acknowledged for their leadership in AI.

Ms Alhashimi spoke of her efforts in driving digital transformation and AI implementation at the Bahrain Chamber, which have streamlined operations.

She reiterated her commitment to advancing digital initiatives and expanding AI integration across various sectors.