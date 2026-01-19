Bahrain Clear, a fully-owned subsidiary of Bahrain Bourse, has signed an agreement with Beyon Connect to adopt the national digital identity authentication platform (eKey 2.0) to update its investor database, reflecting its commitment to advancing digital transformation, strengthening readiness and data governance.

As part of the collaboration, Bahrain Clear has utilised Bulk Know Your Customer (Bulk KYC) services through the eKey 2.0 platform to update its investor database. This initiative aims to enhance the accuracy, completeness, and compliance of investor records across the capital markets ecosystem.

The eKey 2.0 platform, developed by Beyon Connect and operated by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA), enables secure, passwordless identity verification, biometric authentication, and secure data validation for regulated institutions in Bahrain.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, chairman of Bahrain Clear, stated: “This agreement with Beyon Connect supports our efforts to modernise investor services and leverage technology and digitisation, further strengthening the capital markets infrastructure in Bahrain. By integrating Bulk KYC, we ensure that our records remain up to date, compliant, and aligned with international best practices. This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, improving investor experience, and driving digital transformation across the capital markets ecosystem.”

Christopher Hild, CEO of Beyon Connect, added: “We are pleased to collaborate with Bahrain Clear on this important milestone in their digital journey. By adopting eKey 2.0 and implementing Bulk KYC services, Bahrain Clear is leading by example in building a secure, scalable, and future-ready capital market environment.”

The agreement also sets the stage for potential future collaboration around other eKey 2.0 capabilities, including passwordless investor login, biometric authentication onboarding, and delegated digital services, enabling a seamless, secure experience across the broader financial ecosystem.

